Thin attendance continues to haunt Legislature

February 13, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - BENGALURU

Thin attendance continued to haunt the Legisaltive Assembly and Council, which are witnessing a debate on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.

While the Assembly saw attendance of less than 50 members in the morning, the numbers dwindled in the afternoon session. In fact, at a point, there were only four members from the Opposition. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Congress president D.K. Shivakumar, JD(S) leaders H.D. Kumaraswamy, and H.D. Revanna skipped the session.

In the treasury Benches, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior Ministers were absent as they were accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Bengaluru to inaugurate the Aero Show.

In the Council, chairman Basavaraj Horatti was forced to adjourn the House for lunch much earlier than the scheduled time as many Ministers were absent, forcing many questions to be kept in abeyance. “What is the point in raising our issues if the Minister concerned is not present to respond to it,” said JD(S) MLC S.L. Bhoje Gowda.

The fast approaching elections to the State Assembly have kept the legislators tied up to their constituencies as they are busy with poll preparations.