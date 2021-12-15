Thimmaiah from Cong, Manje Gowda from JD(S) declared elected

Congress candidate D. Thimmaiah and JD (S) candidate C.N. Manje Gowda were formally declared elected to the Legislative Council from the dual-member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar local bodies’ constituency late on Tuesday night.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Bagadi Gautham, who is also the Returning Officer for the elections, the two were declared elected after the “sixth count”, which entailed transfer of votes in the preferential ballot papers.

A total of seven candidates were in the fray for the dual-member constituency including BJP’s Raghu Kautilya, Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha’s Vatal Nagaraj and independents viz. Gurulingaiah, K.C. Basavaraja Swamy and Manjunatha R.

After the end of “first count” of the valid 6,587 votes, Mr. Thimmaiah had secured 2,865 votes followed by Mr. Raghu’s 1,919 and Mr Manje Gowda’s 1,780. However, Mr. Manje Gowda overtook Mr. Raghu in the subsequent counts and was eventually declared elected along with Mr. Thimmaiah.