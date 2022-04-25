Karnataka

Thieves make away with ₹13.2 lakh in cash from farmer’s house

Thieves made away with ₹ 13.2 lakh in cash, besides gold jewellery worth over ₹ 2.37 lakh, from a farmer’s house at Doddaladahalli in Hassan taluk on Saturday.

D.K. Rangaswamy, a farmer, had been to Karnataka Bank’s branch at Koushika on Friday and had drawn ₹ 13.2 lakh from his account. He had kept the amount at home. The next day he had taken his cattle to his fields. When he returned home by 6 p.m., he noticed that the main door was broke open. Unknown people had taken away the cash and 70 grams of gold jewellery. Rangaswamy has filed a complaint with Hassan Rural Police.


