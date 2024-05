In a daylight burglary, thieves decamped with ₹5 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth several lakhs from a house at Luck Nagar in Yadgir on Friday.

The owner of the house, Raghavendra Kattimani, was reportedly in Kalaburagi when the burglary took place.

According to preliminary investigation, the thieves were riding motorcyclists. Yadgir City Police have registered a case.