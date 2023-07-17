ADVERTISEMENT

Thief makes away with police officer’s service pistol

July 17, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A notorious thief involved in more than 20 theft cases, grabbed the service pistol of a Police Sub-Inspector and fled when the police team tried to arrest him near Sona village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district late on Sunday night.

The accused, Khajappa, a notorious thief wanted in 20 cases of robbery in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi, snatched the service pistol of Afzalpur Police Sub-Inspector Bheemraya Bankali and escaped from the police team.

Based on a tip-off on the thief’s hideout near Sona village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi, a Bengaluru Police team reached Kalaburagi on Sunday to arrest Khajappa.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police team was accompanied by Bheemraya Bankali. On reaching a spot at Sona village, the police officer tried to cordon off the vehicle in which Khajappa was sitting.

When the police officer tried to break open the door of the vehicle, the notorious thief snatched the service pistol of the police officer and fled the scene.

The Kalaburagi Police have spread a dragnet to arrest the thief.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US