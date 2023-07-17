Thief makes away with police officer’s service pistol

July 17, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A notorious thief involved in more than 20 theft cases, grabbed the service pistol of a Police Sub-Inspector and fled when the police team tried to arrest him near Sona village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district late on Sunday night.

The accused, Khajappa, a notorious thief wanted in 20 cases of robbery in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi, snatched the service pistol of Afzalpur Police Sub-Inspector Bheemraya Bankali and escaped from the police team.

Based on a tip-off on the thief’s hideout near Sona village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi, a Bengaluru Police team reached Kalaburagi on Sunday to arrest Khajappa.

The police team was accompanied by Bheemraya Bankali. On reaching a spot at Sona village, the police officer tried to cordon off the vehicle in which Khajappa was sitting.

When the police officer tried to break open the door of the vehicle, the notorious thief snatched the service pistol of the police officer and fled the scene.

The Kalaburagi Police have spread a dragnet to arrest the thief.