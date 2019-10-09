They toiled 24x7 to keep the city clean

An army of pourakarmikas worked behind the scenes 24x7 during the last 10 days ensuring that the city which came alive at night during Dasara, was clean and neat by day-break.

After the Jamboo Savari which concluded on Tuesday evening, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) staff and health officers reviewed the ground situation and deployed additional civic workers on the palace premises and worked throughout the night from 10 p.m. onwards and could clear much of the debris and garbage by 4.30 a.m.

“This was a daily routine for us and the night cleaning operations will continue for a couple of more days as the Ahara Mela (food festival) has been extended by a few more days’, said D.G. Nagaraj, Health Officer, MCC. However, it will only be confined to the Food Mela premises at the Scouts and Guides ground and the MUDA ground opposite Lalitha Mahal Palace.

The MCC had deployed an additional 400 pourakarmikas during the festival. Nearly 2,500 workers were engaged in door-to-door collection of waste in all the 65 wards of the corporation.

The ban on one-time use of plastic helped in reducing the waste generation this year. There were plenty of dustbins at all the venues, mostly in the food mela grounds, and this made both collection and segregation an easy task.

The growing public awareness on the need to reduce the use of plastic also helped in quick collection and disposal. The MCC also used automatic sweeping machines that were deployed along roads leading to important venues.

“It was a team work and each one of us were there till past midnight daily and on Tuesday we monitored the situation till dawn before returning home’’, said Dr. Nagaraj. It was not like a daily chore as all workers took pride in doing their mite to make Dasara successful, he added. “It was a sense of belonging to Mysuru and pride in the city that ensured that the work went on without a hitch.’’

Token of appreciation

The MCC, as a token of appreciation of the hard work, gifted the pourakarmikas with a set of new clothes while a private company sponsored raincoats and other materials for them. There are plans to declare bonus for the pourakarmikas through this is yet to be finalised.

The Dasara is over, but the same tempo will be maintained during the next three to four months. For, the next edition (2020) of Swacch Survekshan will be launched soon and Mysuru, which was ranked 3rd in the country last year, will strive to regain the cleanest city tag which was accorded to it in 2015 and 2016 before it lost the crown to Indore.