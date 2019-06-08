‘They have failed to act against encroachments’

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has said that despite having the authority and the legal backing to act against encroachments on roads being widened, the municipal officials had failed to act.

Speaking to presspersons after participating in a meeting here on Friday on the progress of Central Road Fund (CRF) roads, Mr. Shettar said that in cases pertaining to road widening as per the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP), it was not necessary to pay compensation as per the clauses mentioned in Section 321 (c) of the KMC Act.

“The officials have to only look into the details and go ahead with acquiring land if the building owner has not taken up construction as per the permission,” he said.

Mr. Shettar pointed out that there was a sheer lack of coordination among government agencies, which had delayed in execution of works under CRF.

“While the election was the first reason for delay in the execution of works, the political uncertainty in the State has contributed to the lethargy among the officials,” he said, adding that 54 files were pending before the Municipal Commissioner.

He said CRF works of nearly ₹500 crore had been sanctioned to Hubballi-Dharwad.

Of them, five more roads were being taken up for development and had reached the stage of issuance of work orders.

To a query, Mr. Shettar said that he would again review the progress within a fortnight to ensure that the decisions taken in the meeting were implemented and works progressed.