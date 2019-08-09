They clung to a tree for two days and lived to tell the tale

Kadappa Jagannanavar and his wife Rathnavva, a couple in their 30s, climbed a tree, tied themselves to it and clung on to each other for dear life as the flood waters raged below them. It was 50 hours later that the National Disaster Response Force team members brought them down into the rescue boat. They had battled heavy rain and freezing cold for two nights and a day.

Kadappa, 35, is physically challenged. His weak leg keeps him from walking fast. Rathnavva, 30, and Kadappa got married 10 years ago and they have a son.

They had tied a rope to their waists and secured the other end to the tree. Kadappa had used his lungi to tie himself to his wife lest one of them fell off. He had fished out a section of a steel plate and bent it to serve as a make-shift umbrella above their heads. The couple had held on to the tree and to each other, hoping against hope that they would be rescued. When the team reached them, they were so weak from hunger that they could barely speak.

Before climbing up the tree, they had spent a day on the roof of their house, waiting for help. But by evening, when one of the walls collapsed, they decided to shift to a more stable perch — a nearby tree.

They were spotted on Tuesday morning by cattle grazers on the other side of the Nala. The police were alerted and a request made for the NDRF and Fire and Emergency Services personnel. When Kadappa was being wheeled into the hospital, the doctors tried to speak to him but all he could say was “Devara Daye” (God’s grace). The couple is in the intensive care unit and recovering. S.D. Kalasad, doctor in charge, said they are suffering from hypothermia (extreme cold) and hypoglycemia (low sugar due to starvation). They will be fit in two to three days.

The couple hails from Yathnur Hatti village near Hukkeri and takes care of Husein Jamadar, a Sulebhavi-based land lord’s farm. The farm is on the banks of the Ballari Nala, a mid-sized stream that is a tributary of the Markandeya river. The couple was staying in an old house on the farm and tended to fruit-bearing trees. Their son lives with their relatives in Sulebhavi where he attends school.

“I would say it was their survival instincts that kept them alive,” said Seema Latkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police. “On Tuesday, Kadappa feared that the water level in the stream was increasing and called his employer to tell him that they would leave the farm and return to their village. But the owner insisted that they stay put in the farm, saying the flood waters would recede soon. But in a few hours , the water entered the house and they were forced to climb onto the roof and sit on the mud tiles till evening,” she added.

The NDRF team, along with the Belagavi police, had tried various ways to rescue them initially, with little success. Police officers Yashoda Wantagode and Narayan Baramani maintained touch with the stranded couple. “We asked some of our younger staff members to keep whistling to signal them. Kadappa responded by whistling back to us,” Mr. Baramani said.

It was only on Thursday morning, when the rain subsided and the current weakened, that the NDRF team, led by R. Bheemudu, finally sent out a boat to rescue them. Swimmer Pradeep Kumar Singh said after the rescue, “They were mentally very strong. That helped us.” The 15-member team took around 45 minutes to complete the operation. MLAs Satish Jarkiholi and Laxmi Hebbalkar were present at the spot.