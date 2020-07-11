They are not in good shape

MYSURU

11 July 2020 18:02 IST

Actor-fitness instructor’s suicide turns focus on plight of gym owners, trainers

The suicide by actor-cum-fitness instructor Susheel Kumar Gowda in Mandya earlier this week has turned the spotlight on the plight of thousands of gym owners and trainers across the State whose source of livelihood has been snatched away from them ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was declared in March this year.

With no earnings from the last four months, the gym owners have not been able to pay either the rent of the buildings or the instalments against the loan taken for purchase of the equipment. Many trainers find themselves laid off and are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

Advertising

Advertising

With no indication coming from the government about the reopening of the gyms in the near future, many gym owners are contemplating permanent closure of their facilities and selling the equipment.

Sreejith Jayaprakash, an owner-cum-trainer at a fitness centre in a hotel in Bannimantap, Mysuru, pointed out that many gyms are run on rented premises. “People running the gyms are under pressure to pay the rent even though the facilities had remained closed for the last four months with no income”, he said.

Harsha, President of Mysuru Gym and Fitness Centre Owners’ Association, said a large number of gym owners are planning to close the facility and sell the equipment to clear their outstanding dues.

The condition of fitness trainers appears to be worse. Jnanesh, who used to divide his time between two gyms training fitness enthusiasts before the lockdown was declared, has to take care of his family including his wife and a toddler. But he is finding the going tough. Most fitness trainers were dependent on their salaries in the gyms and are unable to take up other jobs. “People in the fitness industry know only this job. They cannot do other jobs”, said Sreejith.

A large number of fitness enthusiasts too are missing their daily workout. “Even though I try to do yoga and free-hand exercises at home, I clearly miss the weights and the ambience of a gym”, regretted Sujatha. However, many fitness enthusiasts also do not wish to take a chance by going to gyms in view of the threat of COVID-19.

Chidambara, an official in the Health Department, who is in charge of epidemic control, said gyms are closed as they are considered high-risk in view of the gathering of people in a closed environment. The sweating, heavy breathing and coughing and sneezing could contribute to spreading the virus if any, he said.

Working out in a gym may give strength and burn excess fat, but is not directly related to building immunity necessary to fight diseases. Gyms are not considered a priority area and government permission for their reopening is unlikely to come soon, said Dr. Chidambara.

However, Mr. Harsha made out a case for government permission to reopen the gyms with certain conditions. “Instead of completely banning gyms, they should allow a restricted number of people at a given time”, he said.

The government, which has come to rescue of others including farmers, autorickshaw drivers, and barbers, had completely ignored fitness industry employees, Mr. Harsha regretted.