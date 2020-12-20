These candidates stand out with their oath to stay ‘clean’

Hassan

20 December 2020 01:25 IST

They all are campaigning together for the elections scheduled for December 22

Amid news reports on lakhs being spent for the gram panchayat elections and candidates being auctioned for a price, six candidates of Honnetalu village in Thirthahalli taluk have taken an oath not to seek votes by offering money or liquor. Interestingly, all candidates are campaigning together for the elections scheduled for December 22.

The candidates — Jayashree Nityanand, Jayaram, Geeta Dinesh Poojari, Sreelatha, Manjunath, and Kiran Raju — took an oath in a temple on Friday in the presence of senior citizens of the village. In the village of 560 votes, people elect for two seats.

Chethana Manassugar, a resident of the village, said the candidates were following the principles of Shantaveri Gopala Gowda, a socialist leader who contested and won from Tirthahalli Assembly constituency without spending money.

Advertising

Advertising

“The villagers have resolved not to entertain party politics in the gram panchayat elections. All the candidates go door to door together and take a break for lunch in one of the candidate’s place. This might be surprising for people in other places,” she said.

Ms. Nityanand said the election would be completed with no expenses. “This system should be an example for others,” she said.

If not many, a few candidates have been campaigning similarly in some other parts as well. At Kalkere in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan, contestant Vasudeva said, “Candidates supported by MLAs and major political parties are spending huge sums of money. But, I will not,” he said.

He had worked as Hassan district president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India. Three of his colleagues with the background of working for the Left parties earlier too are contesting in Hassan district with a similar motto.

Picture of contrast

These examples stand out as special amid many stories of candidates distributing food kits, chicken, nose rings, and other gift items to voters.

A resident of Channarayapatna taluk said, “One candidate has ordered nose rings in a jewellery shop in Channarayapatna. These items will be distributed on the eve of the polling day.”

Several candidates have offered cash to women’s self-help groups. As the distribution of cash and gifts happen in small circles, officers of the State Election Commission fail to notice them, observed a resident.