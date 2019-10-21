These 30 Haranshikare children have never been to school

A recent study conducted by the Department of Social Work and Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University on the educational status of the nomadic and tribal community in the district, found that 30 children in the 6 to 11 age group, who belong to the Haranshikare community, remained out of school.

Coming from financially weak families, the children were found at Vidyanagar slum in Sindgi town, and in Golgeri village of Sindgi taluk.

“We found that these children had never enrolled in any school. Since their parents are migrant workers who normally go to Maharashtra for livelihood, the children travel with them. Extreme poverty has forced the families to keep the children away from schools as their priority is to eke out a living,” said, Gangadhar B. Sonar, Associate Professor, Department of Social Work, Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University, and his student, Shabana.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that these children have remained deprived of their Right to Education, a right essentially formulated to give free and compulsory education to poor children.

“None of these families have permanent houses as they are living in sheds on government land. They migrate during November to May for cutting of sugarcane to places like Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara in Maharashtra. A few also migrated to Bengaluru and Hyderabad for construction work. During migration, their children are made to assist them, but in off seasons, the children are sent to beg. This is the plight of the children,” Dr. Sonar explained.

Lack of documents

He claimed that while interacting, the families said they were willing to send their children to schools as they do not want them to live a nomadic life, but in the absence of proper documents, they feel their children will never get admission.

“Siddanna Pawar, one of the parents, said that they would be happy to leave their children behind for studies, if the government takes care of their schooling,” Dr. Sonar added.

Stating that these families go back to work in Maharashtra soon after Deepavali, Dr. Sonar has urged the Department of Education to ensure that the children are admitted at least in tent schools and provided accommodation before they leave their settlements with their families.