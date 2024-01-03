Thermo Fisher Scientific and C-CAMP announce collaborative initiative to establish centre of excellence in Bengaluru

January 03, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Thermo Fisher Scientific and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) recently announced a collaborative initiative to establish a Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a hub for fostering innovation, accelerating breakthroughs in the biotechnology sector and enabling researchers to enhance their expertise and achieve their entrepreneurial ambitions.

As a part of this strategic partnership, C-CAMP will provide the necessary infrastructure on their premises to set up the Centre of Excellence. Thermo Fisher will equip the facility with advanced, workflow-based solutions in flow cytometry and molecular biology and extend its expertise to offer research and training opportunities to scientists from start-ups under the C-CAMP umbrella, academia, and biopharma and biotech institutes.

Amit Chopra, managing director, India and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific said, “India’s bio-economy has consistently witnessed robust double-digit growth over the past decade, projected to reach $300 billion by 2030. The government has been actively fostering an enabling ecosystem to advance biotechnology research, manufacturing and capacity expansion across the country. Additionally, there is a strong emphasis on promoting collaborations between public and private entities and establishing a robust network of bio-incubators and start-ups.”

He further added, “With our industry-leading presence and depth and scale of capabilities, we are committed to supporting the government’s efforts and elevating India’s global standing in the biotechnology domain. Our partnership with C-CAMP reinforces this commitment and is aimed at driving technological advancements and scientific excellence.”

As a Department of Biotechnology-supported initiative, C-CAMP is positioned as one of India’s premier sciences and technology start-up hubs, engaged in facilitating bioscience research and entrepreneurship. C-CAMP has so far supported more than 400 start-ups, many of whom are pursuing exceptionally innovative research in frontline areas such as drug discovery, cell and gene therapy and biofuels.

