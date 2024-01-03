ADVERTISEMENT

Thermo Fisher Scientific and C-CAMP announce collaborative initiative to establish centre of excellence in Bengaluru

January 03, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Bengaluru:

This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a hub for fostering innovation, accelerating breakthroughs in the biotechnology sector and enabling researchers to enhance their expertise and achieve their entrepreneurial ambitions

The Hindu Bureau

Thermo Fisher Scientific and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) recently announced a collaborative initiative to establish a Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a hub for fostering innovation, accelerating breakthroughs in the biotechnology sector and enabling researchers to enhance their expertise and achieve their entrepreneurial ambitions.

As a part of this strategic partnership, C-CAMP will provide the necessary infrastructure on their premises to set up the Centre of Excellence. Thermo Fisher will equip the facility with advanced, workflow-based solutions in flow cytometry and molecular biology and extend its expertise to offer research and training opportunities to scientists from start-ups under the C-CAMP umbrella, academia, and biopharma and biotech institutes.

Amit Chopra, managing director, India and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific said, “India’s bio-economy has consistently witnessed robust double-digit growth over the past decade, projected to reach $300 billion by 2030. The government has been actively fostering an enabling ecosystem to advance biotechnology research, manufacturing and capacity expansion across the country. Additionally, there is a strong emphasis on promoting collaborations between public and private entities and establishing a robust network of bio-incubators and start-ups.”

He further added, “With our industry-leading presence and depth and scale of capabilities, we are committed to supporting the government’s efforts and elevating India’s global standing in the biotechnology domain. Our partnership with C-CAMP reinforces this commitment and is aimed at driving technological advancements and scientific excellence.”

As a Department of Biotechnology-supported initiative, C-CAMP is positioned as one of India’s premier sciences and technology start-up hubs, engaged in facilitating bioscience research and entrepreneurship. C-CAMP has so far supported more than 400 start-ups, many of whom are pursuing exceptionally innovative research in frontline areas such as drug discovery, cell and gene therapy and biofuels.

