Thermax comes up with tech for drought-hit Karnataka’s water management

April 08, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

To address the recent water scarcity and give a fillip to industries in Karnataka, Thermax, a provider of energy and environment solutions, has developed a slew of water and wastewater solutions, including desalination plants, Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems, and indigenous and Mechanical Vapour Recompression (MVR) technologies.

The Pune-based energy transition and water management firm also showcased its latest advancements in green technology and water management specially designed and developed for Karnataka’s industrial sector at its REDISCOVER roadshow held in Bengaluru.

The exposition featured a line-up of solutions including water and wastewater treatment technologies, multi-fuel and biomass-based energy solutions for waste-to-energy conversion, solar and wind-solar hybrid renewable systems, biogas, electrical/hybrid heating & cooling solutions, and green hydrogen, complemented by digital and value-added services. Thermax’s Karnataka special solutions also include desalination plants, Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems, and indigenous and Mechanical Vapour Recompression (MVR) technologies.

Ashish Bhandari, MD and CEO, Thermax said, “Karnataka’s remarkable growth trajectory has been coupled with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. We are dedicated to empowering industries in the state with bespoke solutions that seamlessly integrate availability with sustainability while ensuring profitability. Bengaluru is emerging as a leader in sustainable technology adoption. We installed our first electric boiler in India in Bengaluru, and in collaboration with a pharmaceutical firm we also installed a biomass-based boiler.”

