ADVERTISEMENT

Thermal drone to assist in fire detection at Nagarahole

February 06, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The authorities have also identified more vulnerable and fire-prone ranges where extra vigilance is being maintained at Veeranahosahalli and Anechowkur

The Hindu Bureau

Authorities at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve are on their toes as threat of forest fires approach with increasing temperature during the daytime. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The rise in daytime temperature signalling the onset of summer has also increased the threat of forest fires forcing the authorities at Nagarahole to go on full alert.

Spread across Mysuru and Kodagu, the vegetation ranges from moist deciduous to dry deciduous besides grasslands and hence, a large portion of Nagarahole is prone to forest fires during summer.

Therefore, the park authorities have deployed additional 400 staff members who were roped in on an ad hoc basis from the local villages surrounding the tiger reserve. This is an annual exercise and the temporary watchers tend to be on the pay rolls of the forest department from around the second week of January to the onset of monsoon when the threat of forest fire diminishes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘’Apart from deploying additional 400 people, we are also harnessing unmanned aerial vehicle and a thermal drone is being deployed for early identification of any outbreak of fire,’’ said Mr. Harshavardhan, Director, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

The conventional measures including burning of fire lines to act as a firebreak have been completed through controlled burning of vegetation during the onset of winter. More than 2,500 km of fire line has been burnt and will act as a natural fire break in case of a conflagration.

The authorities have also identified more vulnerable and fire-prone ranges where extra vigilance is being maintained at Veeranahosahalli and Anechowkur. ‘’The fire extinguishers have been deployed at five locations and all the fire extinguishing equipment have been serviced, checked and are now deployed in different ranges,’’ said Mr. Harshakumar.

The forest staff have been instructed to provide regular reports pertaining to fire watch and the Park Director is being apprised of it on a daily basis. ‘’For emergency response, choppers will be used and the authorities concerned have been provided with exact locations of water bodies spread across the national park,” Mr. Harshakumar added.

The tiger reserve is spread over 847.98 sq.km of which 643.39 sq.km constitutes the core and 204.58 sq.km is the buffer and has a high density of tigers, elephants, leopards besides prey species such as spotted deer, barking deer, sambar, porcupine, wild boars etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US