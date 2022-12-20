  1. EPaper
Thermal drone donated

December 20, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A state-of-the-art thermal drone for aerial surveillance and monitoring the forests was donated to Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Tuesday.

The drone camera was donated by Phaneesh Murthy of PM Ventures and Tiger Ramesh of Magnasoft and can fly for 40 minutes on a single charge at night in a radius of 4 km and provide footages and high resolution photographs.

A release said the drone was received by Nagarahole Tiger Reserve director C. Harshakumar and will be deployed not only to monitor the forests for any unauthorized movement of strangers, but can be used for regular surveillance in summer to detect forest fires in the initial stages itself. The thermal drone can also be deployed to monitor the movement of animals during human-wildlife conflict situation, the release added.

