‘There’s still time to decide whom to support’

The son of G.T. Deve Gowda, JD(S) MLA, G.D. Harish Gowda, who is MCDCC Bank president, on Monday said there is still time to decide on who to support in Hunsur.

“As of now, my father and I have resolved not to support anybody. Who knows what will happen in the days ahead,” quipped Mr. Harish Gowda.

Speaking to reporters after Health Minister B. Sriramulu met his father, Mr. Harish Gowda, who was aspiring to contest from Hunsur, said BJP candidate A.H. Vishwanath and Congress candidate B.P. Manjunath had met his father and sought support.

“Remaining neutral in the Hunsur bypolls is our present stand. Let’s see what happens later since there is 10 more days to go,” he replied.

