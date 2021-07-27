There’s no question of retirement from politics, says Yediyurappa

The future role of B.S. Yediyurappa has been a subject of intense speculation in party circles, even as the veteran leader tried to chart out its contours himself in his articulations on Monday.

Minutes after he tendered his resignation to the Governor, Mr. Yediyurappa ruled out retirement from active politics and said he would work to bring the BJP to power in the next elections. “I will stand with the people of the State and the workers of the party,” he said.

On Sunday, the 78-year-old said he would work to strengthen the party for the next 10-15 years, indicating that he would remain active in the State’s politics for the foreseeable future. His close associates continue to see him as a factor in the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “His command over the Veerashaiva-Lingayat vote bank was demonstrated over the past week,” said a leader associated with him.

A different role

Sources in the party said the high command was keen to pack him off in a gubernatorial position as his continued stay in the State might end up as a thorn in the flesh of the new Chief Minister. “The party has seen how he tried to dominate the government under the chief ministership of D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar. So it is keen on working out a clearly defined role for him,” a senior party functionary said.

’ However, when asked on Monday whether he would accept a Governor’s role, Mr. Yediyurappa ruled it out. “Years ago, I had an offer to become a Union Minister from Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which I turned down to stay in the State. Now also, I will remain in Karnataka and work for the party,” he said.

“He is a people’s person and is not comfortable in any language other than Kannada. If sent as a Governor, it might be difficult for him. Given his age, he also prefers to stay with his family and his people,” one of his close associates said. “He is not the first person to go through this phase in their political life. Being an elderly statesman, he will likely lead a semi-active political life like H.D. Deve Gowda and S.M. Krishna from now on.”