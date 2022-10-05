There’ll be heavy rain during the month of Kartika, says Kodi Mutt seer

ADVERTISEMENT

Seer of Kodi Mutt Sri Shivanand Shivayogi has prophesied that there will be heavy rain in various parts of South India, including Karnataka, during the month of Kartika.

Speaking to presspersons after the inauguration of the Jamboo Savari in Dharwad on Tuesday, he said that in the beginning of 2022 he had predicted that there will be heavy rain, crop loss, nature’s fury and communal riots leading to unrest in several places and his predictions came true.

During the month of Kartika there will be heavy rain again causing hardships to people, he said and added that there will be an outbreak of epidemics and increase in man-animal conflicts.



The seer predicted that poisonous creatures will emerge from the earth and create problems and there will be also be more fire mishaps. This apart, a great leader will have an untimely death and there will be communal unrest, he said.

He said that it will be the last phase of COVID-19, which, he said, will end by 2023. However, it will force miseries upon people, he added.