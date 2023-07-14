‘There won’t be any revolution if people, having failed to see the truth, keep voting for the same political parties’

July 14, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Post-Independence, successive governments have framed policies that favoured and helped capitalists more than the working class of the country, member of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) K. Radhakrishna has said.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of Marxist thinker and founder of SUCI(C) Shibdas Ghosh in Dharwad recently.

Mr. Radhakrishna said that the reason for the manifold growth of the wealth of capitalists is the fact that successive governments have on a regular scale formulated policies that best suited capitalists, completely ignoring the interests of the working class.

“The reason for their wealth exceeding many lakh crores is the favourable policies of the governments. As long as the people fail to understand the truth and keep voting for the same political parties, they will not be able to achieve a socialist revolution,” he said.

Mr. Radhakrishna said that the need of the hour is to initiate and strengthen democratic movements to get people’s rightful demands met. To establish an exploitation free socialist system, intensifying class conflict and democratic movements is essential, he said.

Elaborating on the life, contribution and thinking of Shibdas Ghosh, he said that realising the limitations of the freedom movement, Shibdas Ghosh, who believed in uncompromising fight, established a new communist party, SUCI(C), to take the fight forward.

Shibdas Ghosh realised that the existing communist parties had made several compromises and did not take forward the communist ideology. So, he established SUCI(C) and thereby further strengthened Marxism in India, he said.

State Secretariat member of SUCI(C) Ramanjanappa Aldalli said that the party which took birth with a few like-minded persons coming together has now spread to 27 States, initiating and taking forward movements on various issues. He said that while capitalists are nurturing political parties like the Congress, the BJP and others, the SUCI(C) has emerged as a real communist party.

SUCI(C) district secretary Lakshman Jadagannavar and district secretariat member Gangadhar Badiger were present.

Delegates from Dharwad, Belagavi, Haveri, Gadag, Uttara Kannada and Koppal districts took part in the programme.

