There will be no public celebration of Ganesh festival

09 August 2021 20:23 IST

Decision taken in view of a possible third wave, says Deputy Commissioner

With the focus now being more on preventing a possible third wave of COVID-19, the Dharwad district administration has banned the public celebrations of the Ganesh festival in the district as a precautionary measure.

The Ganesh gestival is celebrated in a grand manner by installation of Ganesh idols in Ganesh pandals that come up in almost every locality, particularly in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad with a large number of people visiting these pandals.

A decision on banning public celebration of Ganesh gestival was taken during a meeting of officials chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil in Dharwad on Monday. Last year, also the administration banned public celebration on account of the pandemic.

Mr. Patil said that while the festival will be celebrated in September, the decision was taken as a precautionary measure and also because the preparations for installation of Ganesh pandals begin early. This apart, those bursting fire crackers during the festival should use only green fire crackers authorised by the CSIR and NEERI, he said.

He said that the decision was taken in anticipation of a possible third wave hitting the State in September. He said that according to experts, there could be a spike in the number of cases by August-end, particularly in the wake of a surge in the number of infections in the neighbouring States of Kerala and Maharashtra.

The Deputy Commissioner said that it will be in the best interest of public health that the festival is celebrated indoors. Already, idol makers have been warned against making idols out of PoP. Getting PoP idols from other States is also totally banned and those violating the rule will be liable for punishment, he said.

Chabbi Ganesh

Regarding Chabbi Ganesh (Ganesh idols installed at Chabbi village), Mr. Patil said that as the Ganesh idols in several houses in Chabbi village of Hubballi taluk attracted people even from other States, it would be mandatory for those coming for darshan to have RT-PCR test negative report to enter the village.

He said that the National Green Tribunal has issued guidelines on green fire crackers and sellers of firecrackers have been asked to adhere strictly to the norms and sell only those authorised by CSIR and NEERI. The firecrackers should have QR code and hologram and those violating the norms will be strictly dealt with.