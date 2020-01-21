There will be no injustice to newly elected MLAs: Karjol

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Public Works and Social Welfare Govind Karjol on Tuesday said no injustice will be meted out to the newly-elected MLAs and added that the Cabinet expansion would take place once Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa returned from his trip to Davos.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Karjol said the senior leaders of the party will decide on expanding the Cabinet and accommodating the MLAs, who quit their respective parties and joined the BJP and fought the byelections.

He refused to comment on former Minister A.H. Vishwanath’s statement on Cabinet berths to defeated candidates, including him who lost to the Congress candidate in Hunsur.

To former CM Siddaramaiah’s statement that there would be rebellion in the BJP if the Cabinet was expanded, Mr. Karjol said nothing of that sort would happen.

Later, he visited Sri Jayadeva Institute for Cardiovascular Sciences and Research at Metagalli here and went around the newly-launched heart care facility. “Institute director C.N. Manjunath had requested me to visit the Mysuru branch and therefore I have come to see the hospital.” He said the hospital had been maintained on a par with any corporate hospital and that a Jayadeva branch was also functioning at Kalaburagi.