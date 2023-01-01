There will be clarity once final order on reservation comes out, says Bommai

January 01, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that everything will become crystal clear when the final order on reservation for Panchamasali and Vokkaliga communities is issued and also clarified that there will be no injustice to any community.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Sunday, Mr. Bommai said that the government has explained its stand in the interim order and the final statistics will be revealed in the final order.

“Once the final order is issued, it will be discussed with all stakeholders,” he said.

Mr. Bommai clarified that considering various aspects, the interim report of the commission has been accepted and if required, a clarification will also be issued. But everything will be clear in the final order, he said.

Reacting to Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s remarks on the issue, he said that when in power, Mr. Siddaramaiah did nothing to fulfil these long-pending demands and now that the BJP government is doing it, it has become a problem for him.

On the Mahadayi issue, he said that the issue, for which both the BJP and the Congress have fought, was not going towards a logical end even after 25 years.

“However, finding fault with the latest development only reveals the mindset of the Congress. We are not bothered about the criticism. The way ahead is clear. Detailed Project Report is cleared. We will get assent from the Finance Department and proceed with the work,” he said.