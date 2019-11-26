There will be 28 million obese children in India by 2030: World Obesity Federation

According to the World Obesity Federation, around 28 million children in India will be obese by the year 2030 and the country would rank second in the world in terms of the high number of obese people, consultant surgeon Prabhu Nesargikar has said.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, after the formal launch of ‘HCG Suchirayu LOGIC’ (Lifestyle, Obesity and Gastro Intestinal Clinic), Dr. Nesargikar, who is a consultant Upper GI and Bariatric Surgeon, said as of now, India has a obese population of 14 crore and only a comprehensive approach towards obesity, metabolic disorders and adequate awareness on bariatric surgery for weight loss would go a long way in addressing the problem.

He said obesity has always been the root cause of many metabolic disorders like diabetes, hypertension, heart and liver problems, respiratory and joint pain issues. “The studies have revealed that obesity is also associated with infertility, and is considered the number one cause of cancer across the world,” he said.

To a query, he said a sort of stigma was associated with surgery for weight loss, and it needed to be addressed through proper counselling of the patients and their family members.

Co-founder and Director of Suchirayu Hospital Dr. Sadashivayya Soppimath said through the launch of ‘LOGIC’, HCG Suchirayu will address health risks associated with unhealthy food habits, practices and lifestyle changes. Endocrinologist Chandan Kamath, and surgeon Vinayak said multi-modal treatments and multi-disciplinary team approach would help in effectively treating obesity.