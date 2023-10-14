There was no demand for commission from the officials, Rajeev Taranath clarifies after controversy

October 14, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - MYSURU

Sarod maestro Rajeev Taranath has clarified that there was no demand for a commission from the honorarium for his recital at the Dasara programme in Mysuru. His clarification came after a probe was ordered by the government into the alleged demand for commission.

A team of officials led by Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.M. Gayathri, who is also the Deputy Special Officer for the Dasara sub-committee on culture, which organises Dasara cultural programmes at Mysuru palace, and comprising senior officials from the Department of Kannada and Culture visited Mr. Taranath’s residence in Mysuru on Saturday.

Mr. Taranath, who is also a Padmashri awardee, told the delegation of officials led Ms. Gayathri that nobody associated with the Dasara sub-committee on culture or any government official had contacted him for money in the regard.

He has clarified that has not issued any statement stating that officials had sought money from him.

A statement from Ms. Gayathri said the members of the Dasara sub-committee on Culture had earlier contacted Mr. Taranath directly and included his name in the tentative list of performers at Dasara cultural programmes. However, his recital could not be scheduled as Mr. Taranath was not keeping well.

But, later Mr. Taranath gave his nod for an hour-long programme at Mysuru Palace on October 21, the statement said.

Anonymous call

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that an aide of Mr. Taranath had received an anonymous call with regard to commission. The officials have asked the police to inquire into this matter.

It may mentioned here that earlier in the day, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of the district, ordered a probe into the matter after the allegation of demand for commission from the honorarium paid to Pandit Rajeev Taranath for his recital at Dasara programme.