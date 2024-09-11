GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

There should be no doubt over my continuation as Chief Minister, says Siddaramaiah

Published - September 11, 2024 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit:

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asserted that there should be no doubt over his continuation in the post.

This comes as the Congress is grappling with politically ambitious talks over the chief ministerial post by nearly half a dozen Cabinet Ministers since Mr. Siddaramaiah’s name was dragged into the issue of alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Corporation (MUDA).

Attempting to put to rest speculations around the post, he said such a discussion does not matter when the post is not vacant. “There is no question of such a discussion (on leadership change) when the Chief Minister’s post is not vacant. There should be no doubt over my continuation as the Chief Minister,” he told presspersons here. He also pointed out that Ministers were also saying that he would continue as the Chief Minister.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement came after multiple Congress leaders highlighted the damage being caused to the government and the party by Ministers publicly declaring their chief ministerial ambitions. A few MLCs have also sought action against the Ministers and leaders who have joined the conversation on leadership change publicly. They include Ministers M.B. Patil, Satish Jharkiholi, and G. Parameshwara besides senior Congress leaders R.V. Deshpande and Basavaraj Rayaraddi, who have at different points in time publicly stated their chief ministerial ambition despite the party asking leaders to not speak on the leadership issue.

The speculation over a change of leadership has intensified after Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), targeted the Chief Minister for his alleged involvement in the MUDA scam and sought his resignation. So far, the Congress has been backing the Chief Minister and has accused the Opposition and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot of attempts to destabilise the democratically elected government.

It may be noted that following complaints by a few persons, the Governor has given permission for an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in MUDA involving the Chief Minister’s wife. The issue is now before the Karnataka High Court as Mr. Siddaramaiah has challenged the Governor’s action.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.