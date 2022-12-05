There should be devotion in politics and not politics in devotion: HC

December 05, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

There should be devotion in politics and not politics in devotion, the High Court of Karnataka observed while noticing that a litigation was completely shrouded in politics regarding the location of an idol in a place of worship.

“People who worship are not complaining,” the court said, adding that people who play with the emotions of such worshippers are squabbling.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna made the observation while disposing of a petition filed by Prakash and two other trustee of Kamsagara-Beeralingeshwara and Hinde Mallikarjuna Temple, Doddathekalavatti village, Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district.

The petitioners had questioned the action of a faction, led by Govindappa, a former member of the Legislative Assembly and administrator of Sri Kaginele Peeta, in making attempts to shift the idol to the old dilapidated temple building from the newly constructed temple building, where the idol was installed in 2015, relocating it from the old temple.

While observing that it was the politics that had led the petitioners to the court, Justice Nagaprasanna asked both the factions to approach the civil court to decide the issue, on whether the idol was to be shifted back to the old temple or to be retained at the new temple.

However, on noticing that the old temple was in a dilapidated condition, and the new temple could accommodate necessary gathering at any point in time, the High Court ordered retaining of the idol in the new temple in public interest and public safety till the competent civil court adjudicates the probable suit, if instituted by any of the factions.

“If the deity is to be worshipped, people can worship the deity at the new temple. Political consideration or any such agenda as alleged should not take away public interest or public safety, in the deity being shifted from one place to the other,” the court said.

Meanwhile, the High Court said that it would be necessary for the people of the community i.e., Hori Kuruba community, which manages religious rituals of the temple, to sit together and decide about the location of placing the deity before approaching the civil court. The manner of worship will not change from shifting the deity from one place to another as the devotees of both the temples are the same, the court noted.