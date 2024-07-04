There should be a blend of local and global language in running govt. affairs: Karnataka High Court  

Observing that the choice of language to be used in governmental affairs is essentially a matter of policy, convenience, and practicality, the High Court of Karnataka has said that Kannada, being a local language in the State, has to be promoted and given importance, but that itself cannot be a reason for the court to positively direct the State government and its authorities to use Kannada language.

At the same time, the court said: “Wherever it is necessary, the use of English in addition to Kannada cannot be disbanded. The judicial pronouncements, the law reports, statute books, and important notifications and out-of-State or overseas correspondence with the State authorities are all in English.”

“There should be a requisite blend of local and global language in running government affairs,” observed a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind, while dismissing a PIL petition, filed by one Gurunath Vadde of Kamalanagar taluk in Bidar district.

The petitioner had sought a direction to the State government and the Karnataka Lokayukta to use Kannada in day-today office work, orders, issuance of notices, endorsements, etc.

“Kannada language may be endeared, at the same time utility of English language should not be overlooked or discarded. English is an official language for use in the High Court under the Constitution. There can be no universal formula as to one language should only be used in governmental affairs,” the Bench observed.

“At local levels, however, it is hoped that the government and the officers as far as possible, may use, promote, and give prominence to the local Kannada language to subserve the culture and the people of Karnataka,” the Bench said.

While petitioner’s counsel had contended that in rural areas, it is only Kannada which is understood by the people, the government counsel had pointed out to the court that there has been extensive use of Kannada in governmental affairs, correspondences, and other communications.

