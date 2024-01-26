GIFT a SubscriptionGift
There is pressure on me to join BJP, but I won’t: Savadi

January 26, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Laxman Savadi

Laxman Savadi | Photo Credit: File photo

“There is a lot of pressure on me to join the BJP, but I won’t yield [to it],” Laxman Savadi, Congress MLA, said at Athani on Friday.

Mr. Savadi, a former Deputy Chief Minister, quit the BJP and joined the Congress before the Assembly elections. He defeated Mahesh Kumathalli, BJP nominee and a loyalist of former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

“Several friends in the BJP are forcing me to return, but I will not listen to them. The BJP seems to have realised the implications of my leaving the party. It seems to have become inevitable for them to ask me to return to their fold, but I will not go. I am firm on it,” he told reporters.

“It is not true that Jagadish Shettar and I joined the Congress together; I joined first. We had our own reasons [for quitting BJP and joining Congress]. It is not right to say that I will quit [Congress] because he [Mr. Shettar] quit. I do not know what made Mr. Shettar do that, but I am neither leaving the Congress nor joining the BJP,”‘ he said.

Asked to respond to claims by senior BJP leaders, including Basavaraj Bommai and K.S. Eshwarappa, that he would join the BJP soon, Mr. Savadi said: “People have the liberty to think what they want.”

