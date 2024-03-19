There is no water crisis, shortage of fodder in Dharwad district, says Deputy Commissioner

March 19, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said that there is no water crisis or shortage of fodder for livestock in the district, as the requisite remedial measures have already been taken.

Chairing a review meeting on drought relief measures, drinking water, fodder and progress on crop loss compensation in Dharwad on Tuesday, Ms. Prabhu said that the district has ₹21 crore available for taking up various measures for drought relief.

She said that the administration has identified villages prone to water scarcity well in advance and accordingly, an action plan has been drawn up. Now, the action plan is being implemented to ensure that there is no water scarcity and shortage of fodder, she said.

The Deputy Commissioner directed tahshildars to visit all villages along with their executive officers and hold meetings with members of gram panchayats and village elders regarding the issues concerning water, fodder and MGNREGA works.

She said that in the wake of drought and ensuing Lok Sabha elections, panchayat development officers and others should be locally available and respond to the people’s problems immediately. She said that it is the responsibility of tahsildars to ensure the availability of officials at the village level.

Ms. Prabhu said that of the 153 villages out of the total 395 villages identified as vulnerable to drinking water problem, 26 villages are being supplied water through private borewells. And, this apart, 311 private borewells have been identified and the requisite agreement has been reached for supply of water, she said.

She said that 58 tanks in the district have been filled by drawing water from Renukasagar Reservoir at Naviluteerth in Saundatti. And, till May, villages having these tanks will not face any water scarcity.

On fodder availability, she said that 97,448 tonnes of fodder are available in the district and this is sufficient to ensure fodder supply for nine weeks.

The District Disaster Management Authority will hold weekly review meetings with taluk level task forces to assess the situation, she said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Geeta C.D. and senior officials were present.