There is no truth in allegations against me, says Siddaramaiah

“There is no truth in the allegations being made by the BJP and Janata Dal(S) leaders against me regarding the MUDA issue. In fact, there is not a single specific allegation against me that shows my involvement even remotely,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said at Almatti in Vijayapura district on Wednesday.

He was responding to allegations of irregularities and fudging of documents by him made in Bengaluru on Wednesday by Union Minister and Janata Dal(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy.

“He has alleged that I have fudged a letter issued in 2014. My first response is that I have neither fudged documents nor have I caused the fudging of documents at any time in my life. The second point is that the MUDA did not allocate any site to my family members based on the 2014 letter. The allocations were made based on the 2021 letter,” the Chief Minister said.

“There is no truth in any of the allegations being made against me. In fact, there is not a single allegation that shows even a remote involvement in it of me. What offence have I committed? Has there been any investigation against me? Has any inquiry found me guilty? Is there any documentation to prove my involvement? No. In fact, there is no violation of rules in the whole transaction. Even if there is one, I cannot be blamed for it,” he said.

“I was neither the Chief Minister nor a Minister when the allocations were made. Basavaraj Bommai was the Chief Minister and BJP MLAs were the members of his Council of Ministers. MUDA was headed by BJP leaders. MUDA chairman and board members were all from the BJP. Therefore, if there is any wrongdoing, they should be held responsible,” he said.

To a query as to whether the State government will take action against BJP leaders responsible if they are found guilty, he said that a decision will be taken after the commission of inquiry completed its investigation.

Reacting to a statement that even 100 Siddaramaiahs will not be able to arrest Mr. Kumaraswamy, the Chief Minister said: “I am not the one to arrest anyone. It is the job of the police. It does not need 100 Siddaramaiahs to arrest anyone. It is the job of the police.”

“Mr. Kumaraswamy never makes any specific allegation against anyone. His style is to make hit-and-run allegations. He has not taken any of his allegations to its logical end. He keeps saying that he will expose other leaders as he has all evidence in a pendrive. But he never provides evidence,” the Chief Minister said.

“I think Mr. Kumaraswamy is afraid that the Governor may issue a prosecution sanction letter against him. That is why he has held a press meet today,” he said.