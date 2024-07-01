There is no talk in the party about changing KPCC president for now, says Satish Jarkiholi

There is no discussion in the party about changing KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar at present, Minister and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Monday.

The Minister said that he is among the several aspirants for the post of KPCC president but he will not raise the demand till the next elections.

“There are several leaders who are capable of handling the responsibilities of the KPCC chairmanship. They may keep talking about it or their followers may raise such demands from time to time. It is natural. However, it is for the party high command to take a decision on such issues,” he said.

“It is also natural for community leaders and swamijis to talk about the political future of leaders of their community. What is important is that the Ministers or leaders themselves are not talking about being appointed the Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister. Others are talking about it. Not much can be done about it,” he said.

Responding to questions about his recent New Delhi trip and meeting with AICC chairman Mallikarjun Kharge, Satish Jarkiholi said that it is true that he met Mr. Kharge and that several political issues figured in their conversation.

“However, I had not gone to Delhi to ask the party leaders to express my aspirations. I went there to be a part of the delegation led by the Chief Minister. We met several Union Ministers regarding several projects. I also met the AICC chief as it is customary. That is all,” he said.

He said that he has Chief Ministerial ambitions but he will not hurry to get it. “We have to wait for it. In politics, one can only grow if one has patience. Political developments happen only when there is a discussion in the party. It does not matter whether there is any one’s choice or not,” he said.

“We are meeting the people of Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency to thank them, as my daughter Priyanka Jarakiholi has been elected as the MP from there. We know about the problems there. There is a lot of work to be done in Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency. We will take them up step by step,” he said.

He said that the party is conducting an internal survey to analyse the results of the Lok Sabha polls and understand where the party has gone wrong. There is a survey at every booth, he said.

“We may have got less votes in some constituencies than others. But the MLAs from those seats are all my friends and party colleagues,” he said.

He said that the Congress is focussed on retaining the Kagwad and Raibag Assembly seats. They are likely to be de-reserved in the next delimitation. “We are making preparations for it. We are also planning to stay in Alagavadi village that is equidistant to Raibag and Kudchi,” he said.