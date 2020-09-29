‘There is no structural damage to Arate bridge’

The new bridge (right) and the old one across the Souparnika on National Highway 66 at Arate in Kundapur taluk, Udupi district.

It developed a crack at its span joint

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Tuesday said that there was no structural damage to the newly built major bridge across the Souparnika river in Kundapur taluk.

In a press release, he said that a team of technical experts that visited the bridge and inspected the structure has given its report. The team said that there was no issue with the construction. The crack was only limited to the surface of the bridge, at the span joint.

The team said that there was no danger to the bridge and vehicles using it.

Located at Arate-Hosadu, the 700-m-long bridge, part of National Highway 66 four-lane project between Kundapur and Goa border, developed a crack at one of its expansion joints on Friday last.

It triggered concern among road users and local residents, following which the police prohibited vehicular movement on the new bridge and diverted traffic on the old bridge.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is executing the project through concessionaire IRB West Coast Tollway Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of IRB Infrastructure Ltd.