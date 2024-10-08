ADVERTISEMENT

There is no question of Siddaramaiah resigning, says Krishna Byre Gowda

Published - October 08, 2024 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

I am not in the race, he says

The Hindu Bureau

There is no question of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigning, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said in Kittur of Belagavi district on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the BJP is carrying on a campaign against Mr. Siddaramaiah only to malign him.

“He has done no wrong and he will not quit. The allotment of sites to land losers is as per legal provisions,” he claimed and added that the Chief Minister’s wife has returned them already.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is a mass leader. BJP leaders are seeking his resignation as they have no other way of countering him. He will not resign, the Minister said. He said that change of leadership was not discussed at all at any forum in the party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To a query, he said that he was not in the race for the Chief Minister’s post. “I have enough work in my own department. I am not aspiring for the post,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US