There is no question of Siddaramaiah resigning, says Krishna Byre Gowda

There is no question of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigning, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said in Kittur of Belagavi district on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the BJP is carrying on a campaign against Mr. Siddaramaiah only to malign him.

“He has done no wrong and he will not quit. The allotment of sites to land losers is as per legal provisions,” he claimed and added that the Chief Minister’s wife has returned them already.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is a mass leader. BJP leaders are seeking his resignation as they have no other way of countering him. He will not resign, the Minister said. He said that change of leadership was not discussed at all at any forum in the party.

To a query, he said that he was not in the race for the Chief Minister’s post. “I have enough work in my own department. I am not aspiring for the post,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.