There is no question of Siddaramaiah resigning, says Krishna Byre Gowda

I am not in the race, he says

Published - October 08, 2024 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

There is no question of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigning, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said in Kittur of Belagavi district on Tuesday.

He said that the BJP is carrying on a campaign against Mr. Siddaramaiah only to malign him.

“He has done no wrong and he will not quit. The allotment of sites to land losers is as per legal provisions,” he claimed and added that the Chief Minister’s wife has returned them already.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is a mass leader. BJP leaders are seeking his resignation as they have no other way of countering him. He will not resign, the Minister said. He said that change of leadership was not discussed at all at any forum in the party.

To a query, he said that he was not in the race for the Chief Minister’s post. “I have enough work in my own department. I am not aspiring for the post,” he said.

