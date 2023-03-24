There is no question of quitting BJP, says Sunil Vallyapur 

March 24, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Amid speculation over him quitting the BJP, the former Minister and MLC Sunil Vallyapur on Friday clarified that he will remain loyal to the saffron party, irrespective of political developments in connection with the coming Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Vallyapur reiterated, “There is no question of me leaving the party. I have been a loyal party worker for a long time.”

He appealed to his supporters not to believe reports in the media about him switching sides and asked people not to believe such rumours.

Mr. Vallyapur slammed Baburao Chinchansur, who recently quit the BJP, for his remarks that the BJP has lost ground in Chittapur constituency and mentioned that Mr. Chinchansur should recall that the BJP bagged a sizable percentage of votes in the previous Assembly elections, when Mr. Chinchansur was with the Congress.

He asserted that Mr. Chinchansur joining the Congress again will not affect the BJP’s prospects in any way.

However, Mr. Vallyapur clarified that he is a prominent aspirant for BJP ticket to contest the Assembly elections from Chittapur (Reserved) Assembly constituency. He said that even if the party denies ticket to him, he will work to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate in the constituency.