There is no question of protecting the corrupt, says Yediyurappa

March 06, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Responding to media queries on BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, whose son has been caught by the Lokayukta while accepting a bribe, the former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa has said that a report on the issue has already been sent to the party’s Central Parliamentary Board for further action.

“Corruption is a crime no matter who is involved in it. Legal action will be taken against him [Prashanth Madal, son of Mr. Virupakshappa]. The BJP is not trying to cover up facts and bury the case. The culprit will shortly be arrested. There is no question of protecting the corrupt,” Mr. Yediyurappa told media representatives in Jewargi on Monday.

The veteran party leader was in town to participate in the Vijay Sankalp Yatra.

When asked, Mr. Yediyurappa said that Sumalatha Ambarish, Lok Sabha Member from Mandya, has not said anything clearly about her joining the party.

“Sumalatha Ambarish has not yet said anything clearly about joining the BJP. There is no question of Somanna quitting the party. The Congress doesn’t have a strong leader like the BJP has in [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi. They [Congress leadres] are calling for agitations only to show that they are alive. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah is absurdly claiming in vain that he will be the next Chief Minister,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

