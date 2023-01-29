There is no question of contesting next elections, says Yediyurappa

January 29, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Reiterating his decision not to contest the next Assembly elections, the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday clarified that he will, however, tour the State for strengthening the party.

Speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Sunday, Mr. Yediyurappa said whatever might be the reason, he will not contest the elections the next time.

“I have resigned from the post of the Chief Minister and I am nearing 80 years now. That’s why I have decided against contesting the next elections. However, for the sake of strengthening the party, I will tour the State,” he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that his son Raghavendra is already an MP and his other son Vijayendra is touring the State for strengthening the party.

“I have not retired from politics; I will canvass for the party in the elections. If God gives me strength, I will work for the party till the next elections and strive to bring the BJP back to power,” he said.

The former Chief Minister expressed the confidence that the BJP will win 140 seats in the Assembly elections. Already, someone has started dreaming about becoming the next Chief Minister which will not materialise, he said, without naming anyone.

To a query, he said that eligible candidates will be given ticket by the party high command after elaborate discussions. For this purpose, two surveys will be conducted and winnable candidates will be given party ticket, he said.