Negating reports about attempts to close down Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol has categorically stated that there is no question of closing down the university.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Mr. Karjol has said that the Akkamahadevi Women’s University was established with an objective of bringing development in North Karnataka in general andfor providing easy access to higher education to women from the region in particular. “There is no question of closing down the university which was set up for providing higher education in the region and making women more educated and become self-reliant,” he has said.

He has said that as an elected representative of the region, he had the privilege of working for the development of the region and in accordance with the aspirations of the people. He has said that in all, colleges in 13 districts of the region functioned under the University and the credit of paying tribute to 12th Century reformer Akkamahadevi, who immensely contributed to the Vachana literature, by renaming the university after her should go to the BJP.

Mr. Karjol has appealed to the general public not to pay heed to the rumours being spread by vested interests and has also requested people not to spread any suchrumours.