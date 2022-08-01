There is no question of anyone being discriminated against, says Chief Minister

Ours is a national party and nationalism is our stand: Basavaraj Bommai

Ours is a national party and nationalism is our stand: Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday clarified that there is no question of anyone being discriminated against.

Speaking to presspersons in Davangere, Mr. Bommai said: “Ours is a national party. Nationalism is our stand. There is no question of anyone being discriminated against.”

Responding to the charge by Opposition parties, he said that leaders of the previous governments should introspect on their conduct over such issues during their tenures.

On the protest by his own party workers over the killing of the BJP Yuva Morcha worker, he said that those who staged protests have now understood what the government has done and there is a sense of confidence building in them now.

He also expressed confidence that the police will arrest the accused soon.

Clarifying that there was a lapse in security at the residence of Home Minister, Mr. Bommai said that those who were supposed to be at the place were not present at the time of protest and that it has been set right now.