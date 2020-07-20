‘There is no proposal to imposedistrict-wide lockdown’

There is no proposal to impose district-wide lockdown in Belagavi, in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Monday.

“We know that there is a demand for a total lockdown from some quarters purportedly to stop the spread of COVID-19. But lockdown is not the solution. The disease can be controlled only when people adopt social distancing and other safety methods on their own volition,” the Minister told a media conference after a meeting of officials.

He said that he had imposed lockdown in Gokak due to public pressure. “But, personally, I am of the opinion that lockdown is not the solution. Even the Chief Minister is of the same opinion. At least, as of now, there is no need for a lockdown in the district. I urge the people to be responsible in their conduct. We will revisit the decision after some days,’’ he said.

He said that private hospitals would be asked to treat non-COVID-19 patients after testing for the virus. The government would supply rapid antigen testing kits to private hospitals. They would be kept at the reception counters and patients seeking treatment or admission would be tested on the spot. As the result will be known in a few minutes, hospitals would be able to treat or admit them, the Minister said. He said that no decision was taken on disciplinary action against private hospitals that refuse to treat non-COVID-19 patients.

All poor patients who come to the district hospital for non-COVID-19 illnesses would be directed to private hospitals under government schemes.

The government will allow officers to hire private maxi cabs and convert them into ambulances in case of shortage of vehicles to transport patients. “We will also utilise private ambulances,” he said.

He said that all doctors, nurses, para-medical and other Health Department staff on epidemic management duty will be treated exclusively in the Cantonment hospital.

To address the concerns of relatives of patients admitted in the COVID-19 hospital, the government will set up screens outside the hospital to display footage from CCTVs inside the hospital. This will help provide relief to relatives of patients and also introduce transparency in hospital transactions, he said.

He said that he would ask Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath to look into allegations of negligence by doctors and other such complaints.