‘There is no plan to transfer CD case to CBI’

Belagavi

21 March 2021 18:59 IST

The State government does not plan to transfer the Ramesh Jarkiholi CD case to the CBI, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Dharwad on Sunday.

The Special Investigation Team of the State Police is investigating the case in a proper manner. There is no need to transfer the case to any other agency, Mr. Bommai told journalists. “The SIT is conducting the investigation in an unbiased, just and fair manner. The CID conducted a probe when a Minister faced similar allegations in 2016,’’ he said.

He also clarified that there was no proposal to impose a lockdown or night curfew in the wake of the rising COVID cases. “We will instead take enough steps to contain the epidemic. The government will take a decision about reopening of schools after consulting officers of the Health and Education departments,’’ he said.

