There is no plan to replace Yogi, says Joshi

The BJP has no plans to bring in any change in leadership in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told journalists in Hubballi on Sunday.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a competent leader. He has been doing very good work. His COVID-19 management is commendable. He will not be replaced. It is wrong to deduce that the meeting he had had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders in Delhi is a sign of the party’s move to replace him,’’ Mr. Joshi said.

He refused to talk about reports of Union Cabinet expansion as he had “no idea” about it. Mr. Modi will take a decision about it after consulting senior leaders, including J.P. Nadda and Amit Shah, he said.

He asked Congress leaders not to criticise the Union government’s efforts to battle COVID-19. “They are playing politics over bodies. They should stop it,” he said.