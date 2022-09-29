There is no plan to advance polls: Kateel

State government will complete term, says State BJP president

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
September 29, 2022 20:38 IST

“The BJP has no plans to seek advancement of Assembly elections. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government will complete its full term. The polls will be held as per schedule. Polls will not be advanced for any reason,’’ State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said in Belagavi on Thursday.

“The BJP is in no hurry to hold elections. It is the Congress that is in a hurry. Local Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar are hankering after power. They will not succeed, however. BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi will ensure that the Congress will never come to power. Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi will see to it that the BJP wins all 18 seats in Belagavi and some seats in other districts too,’’ he told journalists.

He said that the allegations made by Congress leaders that the Union government is taking vindictive action against Opposition leaders by targeting them with IT, ED and CBI raids.

“These are all independent institutions that take their own decisions. They will conduct raids when they have enough evidence of corruption by Opposition leaders. There is no truth in the Congress allegation that Mr. Shivakumar is being raided by the CBI during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. If he has not done anything wrong, why is he worried?,’’ he said.

He said that while the Congress was in power, several raids were conducted on BJP leaders, but the BJP did not organise rallies or protest against such raids, as it respected the autonomy of Constitutional authorities.

