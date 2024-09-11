There is no one in the race for CM’ s post, claims Dinesh Gundu Rao

Emphasising on the fact that Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister now, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has claimed that there is no one in the race for the post.

Responding to remarks from BJP leaders that the Congress government will collapse after Deepavali, he told presspersons in Belagavi on Wednesday that the BJP leader are unable to tolerate the good work of the Congress-led government in the State and so, they are trying everything to topple it.

“The BJP is not working for the development of the State but for toppling the Congress-led government,” he said.

On the MUDA scam, he said that Siddaramaiah has neither committed any mistake nor has he misused his power.

So, the question of the High Court ruling on Thursday going against him did not arise, he added.

The Governor, who has, according to the Minister, failed to act on the applications for prosecution sought against H.D. Kumaraswamy, Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani, has taken action within hours of a private complaint against Mr. Siddaramaiah which in itself proves the partisan nature of the Governor, he claimed.

On the BJP campaign on corruption of the Congress, he said that the BJP is number one in instigating people and bringing up wrong narratives.