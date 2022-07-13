There is no need to panic, people told

visits flood prone villages

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil is with officials during his visit to Manjari Bridge in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

visits flood prone villages

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has appealed to people in villages on the banks of the Krishna and other rivers not to panic, as there is no imminent threat of floods.

He visited some villages on the riverbanks along with other officers and interacted with farmers and residents.

The water level in Maharashtra is at 30% of the total storage capacity. There is no chance of water release from that State as of now. The discharge due to rainfall is also below the danger level of 2.9 lakh cusecs. Therefore, there is no need to panic, he told residents in Ankali village.

However, the district administration is ready to face any situation, he said.

NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed along the riverbanks, equipped with 30 boats. “We have taken a decision to use schools as care centres in vulnerable villages,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H.V. Darshan and Assistant Commissioner Santosh Kamagouda accompanied the Deputy Commissioner.

The officers visited Ankali Manjari Bridge, Yadur, Kallol, Jugul, Mangavati, Shirguppi, Kudchi, Darur, Radderhatti, Janwad and Hipparagi.