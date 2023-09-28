There is no need to fear Operation Hasta by Congress as no Janata Dal(S) leader is planning to leave party: Revanna

September 28, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The former Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Revanna has reiterated that there is no need to fear Operation Hasta by the Congress in the State.

Speaking to presspersons at Kalaburagi Airport before leaving for Afzalpur taluk on Thursday, Mr. Revanna said that he, in his political career spanning more than three decades, has seen many ups and downs. “We [Janata Dal-S] are not afraid of Operation Hasta by the Congress,” he said.

Even after winning 135 seats and forming a government in the State, what is the necessity for the Congress to carry out Operation Hasta to poach legislators from other parties, Mr. Revanna asked.

Mr. Revanna asserted that he strongly believes that as of now no Janata Dal(S) leader is leaving the party to join the Congress. He clarified that Janata Dal(S) leader C.M. Ibrahim too is going to continue in the party. He has faith in all leaders and “I do not have an iota of information on whether some leaders have decided to switch sides,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said that there is no displeasure over the BJP-Janata Dal(S) alliance among the party leaders. The decision to have the alliance [between BJP-Janata Dal-S] was taken after discussing it with each leader in the party, he added.

The Congress has always criticised the BJP and the Janata Dal(S) as team A and team B. Now, should we call Karnataka as team A and Tamil Nadu as team B of INDI alliance, Mr. Revanna asked and accused the State government of having mortgaged Karnataka by trading Cauvery river waters with Tamil Nadu to aid the Opposition alliance’s political moves in the country.