There is no need for Vijayendra to meet me, says Yatnal

November 24, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Belagavi

“There is no need for BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra to meet me. I have communicated this to the party in very clear terms,” Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Vijayapura on Friday.

He was responding to queries on whether Mr. Vijayendra had come to meet him, just as he had met other dissenting leaders, including Ramesh Jarkiholi.

“I am among the few leaders who have publicly spoken against the appointment of Mr. Vijayendra,” Mr. Yatnal said.

“When the BJP government was in power, funds allocated to my constituency and district were withheld. Mr. Vijayendra was behind the attempt. How can he rectify such things by meeting me now? It cannot be so. That is why I do not want him to meet me or placate me. He may have tried with other leaders, but not me,” he said.

