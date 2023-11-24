HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

There is no need for Vijayendra to meet me, says Yatnal

November 24, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal says he is among the few leaders who have publicly spoken against the appointment of the State party president. 

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal says he is among the few leaders who have publicly spoken against the appointment of the State party president.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“There is no need for BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra to meet me. I have communicated this to the party in very clear terms,” Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Vijayapura on Friday.

He was responding to queries on whether Mr. Vijayendra had come to meet him, just as he had met other dissenting leaders, including Ramesh Jarkiholi.

“I am among the few leaders who have publicly spoken against the appointment of Mr. Vijayendra,” Mr. Yatnal said.

“When the BJP government was in power, funds allocated to my constituency and district were withheld. Mr. Vijayendra was behind the attempt. How can he rectify such things by meeting me now? It cannot be so. That is why I do not want him to meet me or placate me. He may have tried with other leaders, but not me,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.