There is no need for BJP to tear down flex boards, says CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that there is no need for the BJP to tear down flex boards of another political party and that people know everything about it.

Speaking to presspersons after landing at the helipad in Haveri on Thursday, Mr. Bommai said that all know about who was doing Bharat Jodo and who was doing Thodo (breaking the country).

On KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar’s remarks on flex boards installed as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra being torn, Mr. Bommai said that whatever might be Mr. Shivakumar’s comment, but one should take permission to install any banner or flex board.

On whether there was any plan to ban Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the Chief Minister said that the Union government banned PFI after taking into account various issues. “However, the SDPI is a registered political party with the Election Commission of India. So far, the Central government has not taken any decision about it,” he said.

On the comment of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad that banning PFI is a political stunt and an election gimmick, Mr. Bommai said that what more can be expected of him.

“All these years several disruptive activities have taken place before our eyes. They (PFI) have supported murder and terror activities. The same Congress sought a ban on PFI both inside and outside the House. It is up to Mr. Hariprasad to contemplate whether it is correct on his part to term it an election gimmick,” he said.

To a query on writers supporting Bharat Jodo Yatra, Mr. Bommai said that there are writers on both the sides in the country. While some are on this side, others are on the other side, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that the State government has written to the Government of Goa seeking two acres of land in Goa for the construction of Kannada Bhavan and he has also spoken to the Goa Chief Minister. And, the latter has promised to identify suitable land for the purpose, he said.

Ruling out the possibility of putting off the Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Haveri , he said that it will be held as per schedule in November and preparations have already begun.